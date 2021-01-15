Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on CNO Financial (CNO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on CNO Financial (CNO) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.25, close to its 52-week high of $23.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 63.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNO Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a one-year high of $23.72 and a one-year low of $8.79. Currently, CNO Financial has an average volume of 870.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, Matthew Zimpfer, the EVP & GC of CNO sold 36,780 shares for a total of $790,034.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices. The Washington National segment markets and distributes supplemental health including specified disease, accident and hospital indemnity insurance products and life insurance to middle-income consumers at home and at the worksite. The Colonial Penn segment markets primarily graded benefit and simplified issue life insurance directly to customers in the senior middle-income market through television advertising, direct mail, the Internet and telemarketing. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.