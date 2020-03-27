Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Cardinal Health (CAH)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Cardinal Health (CAH), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

Cardinal Health has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.33.

The company has a one-year high of $60.69 and a one-year low of $39.05. Currently, Cardinal Health has an average volume of 3.1M.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency. The company operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. The Medical segment manufactures, sources and distributes cardinal health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products. The company was founded by Robert D. Walter in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.