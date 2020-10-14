Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

In a report released today, John Glass from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BJ’s Restaurants with a $28.54 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BJ’s Restaurants’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $128 million and GAAP net loss of $28.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $301 million and had a net profit of $14.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.