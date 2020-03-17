Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on At Home Group (HOME)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group (HOME), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80, close to its 52-week low of $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $4.00 average price target, representing a 49.3% upside. In a report issued on March 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on At Home Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $29.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HOME in relation to earlier this year.

At Home Group, Inc. operates home decor superstores. Its products include accent furniture, bar stools, bedding & bath products, beds & mattresses, candles, Christmas decoration, consumables, easter decorations, floor plants & trees, food preparation items, frames, garden decor, Halloween decorations, home organization, kitchenware, lamps, mirrors, patio, pet items, pillows and cushions, pottery, rugs & mats, sculptures, silk flowers, sofas, stands, storage, tables, vases, wall art and window treatments. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.