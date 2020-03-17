Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Hold Rating on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on Ameriprise Financial (AMP) today and set a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.34, close to its 52-week low of $85.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial with a $169.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $180.85 and a one-year low of $85.95. Currently, Ameriprise Financial has an average volume of 880.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMP in relation to earlier this year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company. The company provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection; and Corporate & Other.