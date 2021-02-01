Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Buy rating on US Xpress Enterprises (USX) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 55.0% success rate. Shanker covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

US Xpress Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.34 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, US Xpress Enterprises has an average volume of 357.8K.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides truckload carrier services. It offers solo truckload, long haul & expedited load, demand critical, and intermodal transportation services; and logistics, brokerage, and specialized LTL services. The company operates though two segments: Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the OTR and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is engaged in non-asset based freight brokerage services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises was founded by Max L. Fuller and Patrick Quinn in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.