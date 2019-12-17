Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Teleflex (TFX)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Teleflex (TFX), with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $366.09, close to its 52-week high of $373.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleflex with a $398.60 average price target.

Based on Teleflex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $229 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $56.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Cameron Hicks, the VP, Global HR of TFX bought 1,000 shares for a total of $85,540.

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Vascular North America, Interventional North America, Anesthesia North America, Surgical North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia and Original Equipment Manufacturer and Development Services (OEM). The Vascular North America segment products facilitate a variety of critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies and the measurement of blood pressure and taking of blood samples through a single puncture site. The Interventional North America segment is comprised of the North American component of Vascular Solutions business. The Anesthesia North America segment provides products for clinicians working primarily in emergency rooms, surgery and critical care settings. The Surgical North America segment products are predominantly comprised of single-use products, including ligation clips and closure products; appliers and sutures used in a variety of surgical procedures; access ports used in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgical procedures, including robotic surgery, and fluid management products used for chest drainage. The EMEA segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves two end markets: hospitals and healthcare providers, and home health. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. Teleflex was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

