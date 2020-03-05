Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group (SIVB), with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $286.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Svb Financial Group’s market cap is currently $10.45B and has a P/E ratio of 9.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.71.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SVB Financial Group is a financial, and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital.