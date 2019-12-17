Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Stryker (SYK)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Stryker (SYK) today and set a price target of $242.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $203.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Stryker has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stryker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.59 billion and net profit of $466 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.24 billion and had a net profit of $590 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Srikant Datar, a Director at SYK bought 1,500 shares for a total of $79,635.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Stryker Corp. engages in providing medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems.