Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stanley Black & Decker is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $151.00, implying a 36.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

Stanley Black & Decker’s market cap is currently $17.79B and has a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SWK in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Loree, the President & CEO of SWK sold 62,261 shares for a total of $10,334,081.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.