Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser maintained a Buy rating on Molina Healthcare (MOH) today and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Quest Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Molina Healthcare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.00.

Molina Healthcare’s market cap is currently $8.52B and has a P/E ratio of 11.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MOH in relation to earlier this year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.