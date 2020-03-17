Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Metlife (MET)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Metlife (MET), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.80, close to its 52-week low of $26.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 50.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Metlife is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.11.

The company has a one-year high of $53.28 and a one-year low of $26.00. Currently, Metlife has an average volume of 6.77M.

MetLife, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services. The company operates through the following segments: U.

