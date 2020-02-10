Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Lincoln National (LNC)

In a report issued on February 6, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Lincoln National (LNC), with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 68.2% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AXA Equitable Holdings, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln National with a $70.29 average price target, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

Based on Lincoln National’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion and net profit of $431 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.4 billion and had a net profit of $399 million.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism.