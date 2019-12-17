Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Irhythm Technologies (IRTC), with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.00, close to its 52-week low of $56.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Irhythm Technologies with a $109.50 average price target.

Based on Irhythm Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $18.61 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.24 million.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage digital healthcare company, which engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers ZIO which diagnose many arrhythmias, avoiding multiple indeterminate tests, allowing for appropriate medical intervention, and prevents serious downstream medical events. The company was founded by Uday N. Kumar in September 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.