Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on IMARA (IMRA)

Christine Brown- April 19, 2021, 12:29 PM EDT

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Buy rating on IMARA (IMRA) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMARA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50.

Based on IMARA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.52 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $7.25 million.

Imara Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin.

