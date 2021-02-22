Morgan Stanley Maintains Their Buy Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH) today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.00.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Leidos Holdings.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.50.

Booz Allen’s market cap is currently $10.84B and has a P/E ratio of 20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.