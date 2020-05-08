Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Yeti Holdings (YETI) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 60.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

Yeti Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.62 and a one-year low of $15.28. Currently, Yeti Holdings has an average volume of 2.54M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YETI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

YETI Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J. Seiders and Ryan R. Seiders in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.