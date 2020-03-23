Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Watsco (WSO)

In a report released today, Joshua Pokrzywinski from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Watsco (WSO), with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.96, close to its 52-week low of $135.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.1% and a 38.0% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Watsco is a Hold with an average price target of $138.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $186.87 and a one-year low of $135.27. Currently, Watsco has an average volume of 269.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Watsco, Inc. engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies. The company was founded by William Wagner in 1956 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.