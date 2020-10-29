Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Terex (TEX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Hold rating on Terex (TEX) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 31.4% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Timken Company, and Caterpillar.

Terex has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.00, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Terex’s market cap is currently $1.86B and has a P/E ratio of 156.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TEX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The company designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms; and Materials Processing. The Aerial Work Platforms segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers and light towers. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, and their related components and replacement parts. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Westport, CT.