Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Teradata (TDC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kathryn Huberty maintained a Hold rating on Teradata (TDC) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $38.78.

Based on Teradata’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $491 million and net profit of $5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TDC in relation to earlier this year.

Teradata Corp. engages in the provision of data platforms, consulting services, marketing, and analytic solutions. It operates through the Americas Region and International Region segments. The Americas Region segment consists of North America and Latin America. The International Region segment includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.