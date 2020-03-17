Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Target (TGT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Target (TGT) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Target with a $129.50 average price target, representing a 39.9% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Guggenheim also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Target’s market cap is currently $46.99B and has a P/E ratio of 14.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TGT in relation to earlier this year.

Target Corp. engages in owning and operating of general merchandise stores. It offers curated general merchandise and food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items at discounted prices. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

