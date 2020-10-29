Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Sealed Air (SEE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Sealed Air (SEE) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.30, close to its 52-week high of $43.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sealed Air is a Hold with an average price target of $44.25, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Sealed Air’s market cap is currently $6.43B and has a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.59.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection services. It operates through the following segments: Food Care, Diversey Care, Product Care, and Other. The Food Care segment focuses on providing processors, retailers and food service operators a broad range of integrated system solutions that improve the management of contamination risk and facility hygiene during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes The Diversey Care segment represents the broad offering of Diversey branded system solutions for facility hygiene, food safety and security, and infection control. The Product Care segment offers costumers a portfolio of Product Care systems designed for use across a range of applications and industries. The Other segment involves medical applications and new venture businesses. The company was founded by Alfred W. Fielding and Marc Chavannes in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.