Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Marriott International (MAR) today and set a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.34, close to its 52-week low of $114.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Penn National Gaming.

Marriott International has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $141.09, which is a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $40.54B and has a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 57.15.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service; North American Limited-Service; Asia Pacific; and Other International.