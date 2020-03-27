Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD), with a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $176.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Insulet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.88.

The company has a one-year high of $219.85 and a one-year low of $80.43. Currently, Insulet has an average volume of 660.5K.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.