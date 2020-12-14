Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on IMPINJ (PI)

In a report released today, Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on IMPINJ (PI), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.07, close to its 52-week high of $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

IMPINJ has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IMPINJ’s market cap is currently $937.3M and has a P/E ratio of -20.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IImpinj, Inc. engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain & logistics, hospitality, food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded by Carver Mead and Chris Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.