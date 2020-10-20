Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on IHS Markit (INFO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Toni Kaplan maintained a Hold rating on IHS Markit (INFO) today and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.78, close to its 52-week high of $84.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaplan has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.5% and a 40.9% success rate. Kaplan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

IHS Markit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $80.13.

The company has a one-year high of $84.37 and a one-year low of $44.81. Currently, IHS Markit has an average volume of 1.85M.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities. The Transportation segment pertains to automotive and maritime and trade products. The Resources segment includes upstream and downstream product offerings. The Consolidated Markets and Solutions segment offers product design; economics and country risk; and technology, media, and telecom portfolio. Its products are used by aerospace, agriculture, automotive, chemicals, construction, financial services, government and non-government organizations, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.