Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Hold rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $122.62, close to its 52-week high of $132.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 64.5% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott International, Caesars Entertainment, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.56, representing a -3.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Based on Hilton Worldwide Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $890 million and GAAP net loss of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.37 billion and had a net profit of $175 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HLT in relation to earlier this year.

Virginia-based Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is a hospitality company, which owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership.