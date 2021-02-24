Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Gap (GPS), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.29, close to its 52-week high of $26.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 66.8% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $25.44 average price target, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.99 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Gap has an average volume of 8.42M.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody and GapFit collections. The Old Navy Global segment offers clothing and accessories for adults and children. The Banana Republic Global segment provides clothing, eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags and fragrances. The Athleta segment offers fitness apparel for women. The Intermix segment features styles from various designers. Gap was founded by Donald G. Fisher and Doris F. Fisher in July 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.