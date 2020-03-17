Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Dollar Tree (DLTR), with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $74.57, close to its 52-week low of $66.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gutman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, National Vision Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $90.14 average price target, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $74.00 price target.

Based on Dollar Tree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.31 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DLTR in relation to earlier this year.

Dollar Tree, Inc. owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The company offers selection of everyday basic products and its supplement these basic, everyday items with seasonal, closeout and promotional merchandise.

