Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE)

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Harrison maintained a Hold rating on Bluebird Bio (BLUE) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.87, close to its 52-week low of $24.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Harrison covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bluebird Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.36.

Bluebird Bio’s market cap is currently $1.9B and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLUE in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Nick Leschly, the President & CEO of BLUE bought 203,355 shares for a total of $1,118,453.

bluebird bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy, and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C. Dorazio on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.