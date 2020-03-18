Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Berry Global Group (BERY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Neel Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Berry Global Group (BERY) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.33, close to its 52-week low of $26.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -8.4% and a 20.0% success rate. Kumar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Avery Dennison, and Crown Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berry Global Group with a $49.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.16 and a one-year low of $26.05. Currently, Berry Global Group has an average volume of 1.73M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Berry Global Group, Inc. engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Health, Hygiene & Specialties, and Engineered Materials.