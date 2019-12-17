Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Hold rating on Becton Dickinson (BDX) today and set a price target of $287.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $270.37, close to its 52-week high of $272.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Becton Dickinson is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $277.50.

The company has a one-year high of $272.94 and a one-year low of $208.62. Currently, Becton Dickinson has an average volume of 1.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 74 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BDX in relation to earlier this year.

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public.