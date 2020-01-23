Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

In a report released today, Steven Wald from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.25, close to its 52-week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.40, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $179.89 and a one-year low of $133.76. Currently, Automatic Data Processing has an average volume of 1.69M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADP in relation to earlier this year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other.