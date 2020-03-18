Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Steven Wald maintained a Hold rating on Automatic Data Processing (ADP) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Wald is ranked #4897 out of 6127 analysts.

Automatic Data Processing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.60.

Based on Automatic Data Processing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $652 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $558 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADP in relation to earlier this year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other.