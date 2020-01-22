Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Asbury (ABG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Armintas Sinkevicius maintained a Hold rating on Asbury (ABG) today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

Asbury has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.00.

Asbury’s market cap is currently $1.99B and has a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.31.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; vehicle maintenance, replacement parts and collision repair services; new and used vehicle financing; and aftermarket products such as insurance, warranty and service contracts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.