Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on ArcBest (ARCB)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker maintained a Hold rating on ArcBest (ARCB) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.39, close to its 52-week high of $33.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Shanker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 58.1% success rate. Shanker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ArcBest with a $32.71 average price target, a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $33.53 and a one-year low of $13.54. Currently, ArcBest has an average volume of 215.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ArcBest Corp. is a holding company which engages in the provision of freight transportation services and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services. The ArcBest segment refers to the operations of the company’s expedite, truckload, and truckload-dedicated businesses as well as its premium logistics services; international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service offerings. The FleetNet segment covers the operations of FleetNet America, Inc., and certain other subsidiaries that provide roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through a network of third-party service providers. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, AR.