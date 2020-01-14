Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on American Electric Power (AEP)

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Electric Power (AEP), with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.61, close to its 52-week high of $96.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Electric Power with a $96.86 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $96.22 and a one-year low of $73.72. Currently, American Electric Power has an average volume of 2.06M.

American Electric Power Co., Inc. is a public utility holding company that engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing.