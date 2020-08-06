Morgan Stanley Maintains a Hold Rating on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF)

In a report released today, Kimberly Greenberger from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Burlington Stores, and Levi Strauss & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Acushnet Holdings with a $27.72 average price target, representing a -25.6% downside. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Acushnet Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $409 million and net profit of $8.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a net profit of $34.93 million.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs such as drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers golf bags, headwear, gloved, travel gear, and head covers. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment includes golf shoes, gloves, and apparel. The company was founded by Phil Young in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, MA.