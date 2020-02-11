Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Voya Financial (VOYA)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Voya Financial (VOYA), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.68, close to its 52-week high of $63.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 67.6% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AXA Equitable Holdings, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Voya Financial with a $72.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.37 and a one-year low of $47.71. Currently, Voya Financial has an average volume of 1.01M.

Voya Financial, Inc. is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.