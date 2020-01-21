Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Take-Two (TTWO)

In a report released today, Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two (TTWO), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.91, close to its 52-week high of $135.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $133.50, implying a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $135.70 and a one-year low of $84.41. Currently, Take-Two has an average volume of 1.13M.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.