Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Livongo Health (LVGO)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Livongo Health (LVGO), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livongo Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.82, implying a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Based on Livongo Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $50.59 million and GAAP net loss of $6.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.21 million and had a GAAP net loss of $12.46 million.

Livongo Health, Inc. develops and operates a consumer digital health platform that provides smart, cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights and facilitates access to medications across multiple chronic conditions. It focuses on diabetes, hypertension, weight management, diabetes prevention, and behavioral health. The company was founded by Kimon Angelides and Glen E. Tullman on October 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

