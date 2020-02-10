Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

In a report issued on February 6, Matthew Cost from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Glu Mobile (GLUU), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.32.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Glu Mobile with a $7.79 average price target, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.75 and a one-year low of $4.11. Currently, Glu Mobile has an average volume of 3.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GLUU in relation to earlier this year.

Glu Mobile, Inc. designs, markets and sells mobile games. It specializes in free-to-play mobile games designed to a section of users who download and make purchases games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Amazon Appstore and others.

