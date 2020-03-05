Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Citizens Financial (CFG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Buy rating on Citizens Financial (CFG) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.71, close to its 52-week low of $30.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Citizens Financial with a $43.86 average price target.

Citizens Financial’s market cap is currently $13.55B and has a P/E ratio of 8.31. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.