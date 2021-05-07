Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

In a report released today, Cecilia Furlong from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 57.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Edwards Lifesciences, Shockwave Medical, and Boston Scientific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Axonics Modulation Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.71, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $64.36 and a one-year low of $32.15. Currently, Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average volume of 507.6K.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions. The firm focuses on the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI), and urinary retention (UR). It offers rechargeable SNM system, which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, FI, and UR. The company was founded by Guang Qiang Jiang, Danny L. Dearen, Timothy Deer, and Michael V. Williamson in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.