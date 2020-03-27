Morgan Stanley Maintains a Buy Rating on Alcon (ALC)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained a Buy rating on Alcon (ALC) today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alcon is a Hold with an average price target of $61.14, a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $65.37 and a one-year low of $39.37. Currently, Alcon has an average volume of 1.28M.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical segment offers implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors, and glaucoma. The Vision Care segment comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses, as well as portfolio of ocular health products, including over-the-counter products for dry eye, contact lens care, and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The company was founded by Mr. Robert Alexander and Mr. William Conner on 1945 and is headquartered in Fribourg, Switzerland.