Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Sell Rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Sell rating on Sunstone Hotel (SHO) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sunstone Hotel with a $11.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.64 and a one-year low of $5.75. Currently, Sunstone Hotel has an average volume of 4.74M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SHO in relation to earlier this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1985 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, CA.