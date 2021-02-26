Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Sell Rating on MacroGenics (MGNX)

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Sell rating on MacroGenics (MGNX) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $25.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.18 and a one-year low of $4.04. Currently, MacroGenics has an average volume of 802.7K.

MacroGenics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. 2. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Enoblituzumab, MGA012, MGD013, MGD019, MGD009, MGC018, and MGD007 for oncology; and MGD014 for infectious diseases. The company was founded by Scott E. Koenig, Jeffrey V. Ravetch, LeRoy E. Hood, Ruedi Aebersold, and Alan Aderem on August 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.