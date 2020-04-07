Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Sell Rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

In a report released today, Ken Zerbe from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.4% and a 46.7% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerce Bancshares is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $50.00, a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Wells Fargo also maintained a Sell rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Commerce Bancshares’ market cap is currently $5.87B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.93.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.