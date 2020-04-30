Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Sell Rating on Brinker International (EAT)

Morgan Stanley analyst John Glass maintained a Sell rating on Brinker International (EAT) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Glass is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.4% success rate. Glass covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Cheesecake Factory, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Based on Brinker International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $869 million and net profit of $27.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $791 million and had a net profit of $32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EAT in relation to earlier this year.

Brinker International, Inc. engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S. and Canada as well as the results from domestic and international franchise business. The Maggiano’s segment comprises the results of company-owned Maggiano’s restaurants. The company was founded by Larry Lavine on March 13, 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.