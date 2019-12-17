Morgan Stanley Keeps Their Sell Rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

In a report released today, Jonathan Demchick from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Avanos Medical (AVNS), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.35, close to its 52-week low of $31.29.

Demchick has an average return of 26.0% when recommending Avanos Medical.

According to TipRanks.com, Demchick is ranked #1604 out of 5757 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Avanos Medical with a $38.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.45 and a one-year low of $31.29. Currently, Avanos Medical has an average volume of 372.3K.

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. Its portfolio of innovative product offerings focused on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.